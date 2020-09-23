Herringswell weighted to get back to winning ways

Herringswell ran a blinder when runner-up last time out, so off an unchanged mark is fancied to go one better and land the spoils in the 6f handicap at Redcar today (4.55).

This Martin Smith five-year-old mare ended last year in fine form when in the care of Henry Spiller rattling up a hat-trick under Laura Pearson.

In the last of those successes at Newcastle, Herringswell stayed on strongly to land a 14-runner affair by 2 1/2 lengths off a mark of 58.

That resulted her her starting this campaign off a mark of 65 and she ran well second time up off it when third over 7f here when getting headed towards the finish and losing second close home to be beaten just 1/2 a length.

Herringswell also shaped better than the bare result on her penultimate in a class 4 at Newmarket over 7f when eight of nine to Dream World, travelling strongly into contention before fading at the furlong marker.

She has since gone down by just a head to Global Hope at Yarmouth off 61 when travelling strongly after being awkwardly away and finishing off strongly having briefly been denied a clear run at a crucial stage approaching the final furlong.

That was the first time this season that she had been partnered by Pearson, who is in the saddle again, and has been in the plate for three of her four career wins.

So off 61 again, I think Herringswell is going to take some stopping granted better luck in running.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Herringswell (11/2 bet365 – BOG)