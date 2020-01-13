Tough Remedy an each-way play at 12/1

Tough Remedy looks nicely treated on the pick of his form and decent each-way value at 12/1 in the 6.20 at Wolverhampton today.

This five-year-old is a course winner whio has a good record on the Tapeta surface having won three times and been placed once in seven starts.

He was last successful at Newcastle 12 months ago when landing a class 3 contest by a length off a mark of 87 and backed that up with a solid second to the useful Matterhotn in a class 2 contest at Chelmsford off 89.

Tough Remedy also ran very well when runner-up to Bowerman in a class 3 at Newcastle off 89 and was far from disgraced when last seen out in August on his final start for Keith Dalgleish when slowly away before staying on to finish a six lengtn sceond to Solar Hights at Chelmsford off 87.

He now has his first start for Rebecca Menzies off 2lb lower, and a revised rating of 85 is 2lb lower than when last victorious and gives him every chance from a handicapping perspective in this class 3 affair.

Tough Remedy has also won after a break in the past and Andrew Breslin, who has won twice and been placed twice on him in eights starts, takes off a handy 5lb with his claim.

So taking all this into account, I think he has more going for him in this than his odds would suggest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Tough Remedy (12/1 generally available – use BOG firms)