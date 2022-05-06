History No Back Number

Not the best day to find winners, but I am off to Ireland (figuratively speaking) for the Leopardstown meeting where I am focussing on the better contests. The Aidan O’Brien team have started to fire on all cylinders lately and that may means we see a much improved effort from History who is the chosen mount of Ryan Moore.

A daughter of Galileo out of Prize Exhibit, she cost connections 2.8 million guineas as a yearling, but looked a bit backward at two before getting off the mark in her third start in a Gowran Park maiden. She has always looked the sort to do better at three, and although Agartha looks a tough nut to crack, I am thinking she has a decent chance of doing just that if she wants to take up any of her Classic entries, Irish or English.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win History 4.05pm Leopardstown 4/1 most bookmakers