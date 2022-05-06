Kentucky Derby Long-Shot Worth A Look

And so we move on to the Kentucky Derby, the one race I have focussed on during a star-studded racecard at Churchill Downs and one of the most important if not THE most important on the American calendar. Bob Baffert has won this race three times in the last seven years (four if you include the disqualified Medina Spirit last season), but he is conspicuous by his absence as the courts decide if his ban should stand or not – and for how long. Step forward the little-known Tim Yakteen, who has officially taken on some of the Baffert horses, but is seen by some as the name on the paperwork (think Gordon Elliott and Sneezy Foster). He has both Taiba and Messier in here, first and second in the Santa Anita Derby and in with solid chances here. I don’t want to even think about the fall out if either of those two come home in front (with preference for the former with Mike Smith in the saddle), and my thoughts lie with two alternatives. Blue Grass Stakes winner Zandon has been catching the eye of those getting up early in the mornings to watching them work (many of my friends among them), but they have also been pretty taken with Crown Pride, who is five times the price. To the best of my knowledge, no Japanese horse has even tried to win the Kentucky Derby before let alone been successful, but connections of the son of Reach The Crown are breaking new ground. Lightly raced with four starts, three of them winning ones, including the UAE Derby at Meydan last time out, he has been really catching the eye in his morning spins, and with the excellent Christophe-Patrice Lemaire in the saddle (to use his full name), he won’t be lacking any assistance from the saddle and could surprise them all at a massive price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Crown Pride 11.57pm Churchill Downs (USA) 25/1 most bookmakers