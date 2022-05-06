O’Brien Horse Won’t Take An Age

If I am right then the O’Brien horses are in for a good day and if Stone Age is as good as he looked last time out, then the 4.35pm is his for the taking. Yet again Galileo is the sire of choice, and although he ended 2021 as a maiden after five starts, his form top-class with a head second to Atomic Jones in the Group Two Champions Juvenile Stakes here in September, and a second to El Bodegon in the Group One Criterium de Saint-Cloud in October.

He does have to reverse the form with Atomic Jones here but has the advantage of a run this season when he bolted home by nine lengths at Navan and if he improves again has hoped, he may well follow up this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Stone Age 4.35pm Leopardstown 2/1 Bet Victor