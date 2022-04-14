Hit – Or Miss – In The Fred Darling

The Fred Darling used to be seen as a major 1000 Guineas trial but with so many of the bigger yards’ better horses going to Newmarket unraced at three, it’s importance has diminished a little in my eyes. Charlie Appleby has his horses in great form since their returns from Dubai and Wild Beauty is certainly a worthy favourite with William Buick in the saddle. She may prove unbeatable here, but with no evidence yet that she has trained on I will take an each way chance on Miss Carol Ann at a bigger price. A debut winner at Newmarket over this trip by an easy two lengths, she was then sent here for the Radley Stakes where she was sent off the 9/4 joint favourite – and trailed home 20 lengths off winner jubbly, who is also in the field. The softer ground was her downfall that day according to her trainer, and on a faster surface today (the faster the better), she may well reverse that form, and pick up first prize.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Miss Carol Ann 2.25pm Newbury 14/1 Bet365 and Ladbrokes