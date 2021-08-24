Ring Could Be Bearer Of Good News

Word was out a long time before made Ring Of Beara his debut that he had been working well, and although failing to land any bets, he ran well enough to go in to the notebook when a two and a half-length second to Imperial Fighter in a Class Two maiden at Goodwood with the third three lengths adrift.

That was run on a softer surface and as a son of Wootton Bassett, there is every reason to think he will be far happier on a faster surface here, and with improvement for that experience pretty much guaranteed, and the added half furlong a bonus, he may well be able to win this and justify his early entry in the Group Two Champagne Stakes at Doncaster in mid-September.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Ring Of Beara 2.00pm Ffos Las 8/11 888Sport