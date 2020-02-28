Maria Magdalena weighted to go well at Doncaster

Maria Magdalena looks potentially well-treated and worth a punt at 10/1 on handicap debut in the 3.40 at Doncaster today.

This Alex Hales trained four-year-old filly has take well to hurdling, winning four times and also postiong some solid efforts in defeat.

They include on her penultimate outing in a Listed contest at Wetherby when a 1 1/4 length second of nine to Langer Dan where she held every chance after the last before being unable to find any extra in the final 150 yards.

The winner is a useful sort who has since finsihed runner-up on two occasions, most lately off an official rating of 135, whilst the third home Nordano – who finished 2 3/4 lengths behind the selection – has gone on to finish third in a Grade 1 and bolted up last time out in a competitive class 2 handicap at Ascot off a mark of 128 to now be rated 140.

That gives the form a strong look and as Maria Magdalena met that duo on level terms that day suggests that an opening handicap mark of just 119 may seriously underestimate her ability.

She also hails from a yard that has had one winner and two placed from just five runners at the venue in the past 12 months.

I think that this track will also play to her strengths, so at the odds on offer she looks well worth an each-way wager with bookmakers offering enhanced place terms.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Maria Magdalena (10/1 Betfair, Paddy Power – paying 4 places)