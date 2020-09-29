Let’s talk Drive-In Boxing, Usyk v Chisora and the Povektin v Whyte rematch

I spoke months ago when the first lockdown happened about what a difficult time this was for boxing, and it looks like things are tightening up again. It’s an unprecedented situation that I have no experience of, so it’s not easy. My advice to fighters is to still try to keep healthy and active, physically and mentally, keep ticking over for when you resume your career.

It is a difficult situation but I’ve come up with idea of the UK’s first ever drive-in boxing show on November 20 that Sheffield Arena, live on Eurosport. We’re making history – I believe in the idea, we’re investing in it, and it’s an opportunity for fans to come along and watch a great card of boxing again. There obviously won’t be as many fans as usual, but at least we’re getting a show on, and this idea could set a precedent for the future for other shows.

It’s also obviously a way to keep my stable ticking over, we’re giving them a bit of light at the end of the tunnel, and we’ve got a smashing top of the bill in Tommy Frank versus Kyle Yousaf for the British Flyweight Title. It’s going to be a great event and I’m getting really excited about it, because I know what we’re going to create on the night, it’s going to be really special. It’s great to have my boxing partner, Steve Crump, on board too, who’s so enthusiastic and ambitious.

Everyone I’m speaking to is saying what a great fight we have topping the event. They could have avoided each other but they both want it. It’s for a prestigious title, there’s bragging rights on the line, they’re both quality fighters, and it has all the ingredients for a terrific fight. It’s an absolute 50-50, for a major title, and I’m so looking forward to it. The chief support is also a great, competitive match with two Sheffield kids – Kane Salvin and Sufyaan Ahmed – fighting for the Central Area Super Featherweight belt. This will mean a lot to both of them because it will propel the winner onto the British scene. So, it’s another smashing local fight and a good title. We’ve also got Kash Ali, Perry Howe and one of Kellie Maloney’s fighters, Cathy McAleer from Belfast, on the undercard so far too.

In other news, Oleksandr Usyk moves up to heavyweight against Dereck Chisora at the of October. I really like Usyk, he’s a class act and I think he’ll have some say in the world titles mix. He’s a unique talent and he’ll have too much for Dereck, who’s a bit of a gatekeeper in the heavyweights. This should be a good yardstick though to see how Usyk fares at the new weight.

On the day after our Sheffield show is the rematch between Dillian Whyte and Povetkin, and I actually think it’s a disgrace that Dillian has a rematch. Povetkin won the first fight fair and square with a beautiful punch, so why should there be a rematch straight away? Povetkin should progress now. Just because it wasn’t the result that they wanted, Whyte and his team now get another chance – it doesn’t seem fair or right. It’s basically Eddie (Hearn) saying ‘come and be an opponent on one of my shows, if you lose then see you later, but if you win then we’ll have to do it again’! I like Dillian, he’s a good fighter, but I don’t agree with the principle or ethics of it. He got well beat, and it wasn’t a lucky punch, as some people have suggested. It was experience that beat Dillian, and that shot was instinct from Povetkin. Can Povetkin do it again in the rematch, I don’t know. But we also don’t know the effect it will have had on Whyte mentally because it looked like he had the first fight won, but there’ll always be that seed of doubt now. If I was in the Povetkin camp I’d be gutted, but hopefully he’s getting well paid to do it again.