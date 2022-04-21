Hong Kong Sunday Special

Sadly. The dreaded covid is still wreaking havoc with many travel plans and sadly, once again I will not be in Hong Kong for their big race meeting on Sunday, though that doesn’t mean I can’t take any interest does it?

Sadly, many people are still fooled in to believing that the only races worth taking note of happen in the United Kingdom, but having been lucky enough to travel, I can assure you that good as we are, the quality of horses in jurisdictions such as America, Hong Kong and Japan host racing of the highest valuable – just not quite as often.

This Sunday Sha Tin put on a stamina sapping 11 race card, but I am not big-headed enough to think I can solve any of the competitive handicaps, and I will stick with the three Group One events – fingers crossed we find a winner – and if you are up early enough Sunday morning, why not give them a watch, you never know – you might get hooked like I have.

8.00am Chairman’s Sprint Prize

The Hong Kong Sprinters are invariably a top-class bunch and I am convinced, if they travelled to the likes of Royal Ascot, they may make our best look pretty pedestrian. Wellington appears the one they all have to beat and is reported to be a better horse this season after wins on his last two starts, and that must worry his rials when you remember he won this race last season. I suspect he will go off favourite, and I will be taking a slightly riskier option when I back Sky Field, beaten in to fourth behind Wellington last time out, but likely to be far happier at the six furlongs here than the seven he tried last time out. He has won here five times now, four over course and distance, and with jockey Blake Shinn more than happy with his draw in the six stall, I am expecting a huge run.

Selection: Sky Field Each Way 5/1

9.05am Champions Mile

California Spangle may be the fly in the ointment in this race and is held in some regard after his head second to Romantic Warrior in the Hong Kong Derby in late March, but if things go according to plan, this is all about crowning Golden Sixty. If he wins here it will be his 21st success at the age of six, and he will break the earning record of Beauty Generation, who accrued HK$106,233,750 which equates to about £10 million according to my calculations! He did blot his copybook twice recently with a second in January and a third over further the following month, but he was back to his old self when winning here at the start of this month, and is reported to have improved again for that race. If he wins this he will go in to the record books but be warned – he has started odds on in 17 of his 23 starts so we won’t be getting rich even if he does come home in front.

Selection: Golden Sixty 1/2

9.40am QEII Cup

The last of our three big races and with £1,350,000 to the winner, our most valuable as well. Romantic Warrior arrives here as the winner of the Hong Kong Derby and he may well turn out to be the biggest danger to Russian Emperor who looks the likeliest winner to me and may well give Blake Shin a double on the day. A two length second to Golden Sixty over an inadequate mile last time out here earlier in the month, he is back to his best trip here and one that saw him come home four lengths clear of his field in the Hong Kong Gold Cup in February. That form really looks the best on offer here, and I will be surprised if he doesn’t land this as well for jockey turned trainer Douglas Whyte.

Selection: Russian Emperor 6/5