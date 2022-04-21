Slave Can Get In To Rhythm

The big race of the day is perhaps surprisingly over fences, as up to 15 go t post for the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown over three miles and five furlongs – the final “big race” of the National Hunt season.

Enrilo has been well-backed all week and will like the going more than most for trainer Paul Nicholls, but he has failed to complete in two of his three starts this season which sets alarm bells ringing to me. Alan King has trained the winner of this race for the last two years, the latest with Potterman, and he is back to defend his crown off just 2lb higher, despite winning at Kelso last time out.

He may well prove to be the biggest danger to my suggestion who is the Philip Hobbs trained Musical Slave. Wind surgery in July 2021 seems to have worked the trick with a pair of third places followed by wins here at Sandown over three miles, and then at Haydock over three and a quarter miles when running on strongly in first-time cheekpieces, suggesting this trip may well be within his abilities. Better still, is clearly well handicapped off a mark of 137 and is due to go up 7lb for future contests, suggesting his price is good value in the circumstances.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Musical Slave 3.32pm Sandown 8/1 Bet Victor, Coral, Ladbrokes and others