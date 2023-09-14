“JUST” the £150,000 GUARANTEED For The Tote Placepot From Doncaster On Saturday (AND £100,000 On Sunday)!!!

We have a great working relationship with the Tote here at your Daily Sport and that means we get all the info on all things going on with the bigger pots.

With the final Classic of the season (the St Leger) at Doncaster Saturday afternoon the Tote have GUARANTEED £150,000 in the Saturday Placepot (as a minimum) and £100,000 on the Sunday.

The Scoop6 has a roller over £31,951 to kick things off with a Bonus Fund Roller over £102,195 so if we can find the right horses in the right races- riches may await!

The full details of the meetings races etc are below but we can say that if you log on here (Tote) it needn’t cost a fortune to have a punt with the opportunity of some life-changing winnings if you don’t have to share the pot!

Best of luck to anyone getting involved – but do remember – never gamble more than you can afford to lose.

Saturday’s Scoop6 races will be: 2.25 Doncaster – 5½f Portland Hcap (22-declared). 2.40 Chester – 1m2f Hcap (10-declared). 3.35 Doncaster – St Leger (9-declared). 3.52 Chester – 5f Nursery (8-declared). 4.25 Chester – 1m6f Hcap (10-declared). 5.20 Doncaster – 1m Hcap (15-declared)

Trifecta rollover race on Saturday: 2.25 Doncaster – Betfred Portland Handicap…currently £12,785 in the Trifecta rollover.

ITV7 Placepot: Saturday 16th September: Doncaster: 13:50, 14:25, 15:00, 15:35, Chester: 14:05, 14:40, 15:15