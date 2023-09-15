An Affair Worth Having

I doubt I ever understand why there are only two racecards on a Sunday afternoon when a good percentage of the population find themselves with spare time on their hands, and better than that, we have one at Doncaster and one at Musselburgh – so nothing at all in the heavily populated south? Rant over and on to the winners (well, that is always the plan), and I will be starting off at Doncaster in the 1.50pm when Knights Affair will be carrying some of my money for trainer David O’Meara.

Second on his debut at Ripon over a mile he has come home fifth on both starts since, but caught the eye at Catterick over seven furlongs when staying on all the way to the line. He makes his handicap debut here off a mark of just 67, and if he improves for the step up to ten furlongs this afternoon, he could yet be very well handicapped.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Knights Affair 1.50pm Doncaster 12/1 Bet365