Audience Approved

A Group Two over seven-furlongs next at least stops me bitching about handicaps, and with Kinross winning this last year, we know it takes a good one to get to the front where it really matters. Small fields are the norm, and although we haven’t seen a winner drawn higher than 10 in the last 26 runnings, only 10 have tried so I am not sure how much that particular fact is really worth.

For that reason I will revert to the old-fashioned method of form study, and that leads me to the chances of Audience, beaten less than a length by the aforementioned Kinross at York in the Group Two City Of York Stakes last month. Rab Havlin keeps the ride and is an absolute kingpin of the Gosden operation and although I can just about see why others fancy Spycatcher, my selection is officially 6lb the better horse and if he handles the softer ground, then he ought to have his beating.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Audience 3.00pm Doncaster 5/1 Paddy Power and Betfair