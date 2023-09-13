By Royal Appointment?

I see no reason to desert Doncaster this afternoon, top-class racing can make it that bit more difficult to find some value but let’s face it, TV racing of the highest grade is what this game is all about. Eight races may be a bit of a stamina test for those of us on-course, but if Royal Zabeel can hit the places (or better still, come home in front), then all will be good in my world!

The Flying Scotsman Stakes at 1.50pm may “only” be a Listed contest but it has attracted some decent sorts, including War Rooms, Local Hero, and Battle Cry who all caught my eye, but at the prices, Kevin Ryan’s colt looks the value call. Unsighted and easy to back when seventh on his Pontefract debut he returned to the same track when the money was down last month, sent off the odds-on jolly and making most of the running to win by eight lengths.

The form doesn’t add up to a hill of beans in all honesty but he could only thrash what was put in front of him and with further improvement likely for a stable who have made no secret that they think he is pretty decent.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Royal Zabeel 1.50pm Doncaster 14/1 most bookmakers