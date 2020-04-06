Sport Reader NICKED for wear Mask & Gloves to LIDL

DAILY SPORT – World Exclusive

When following the GOVERNMENTS advice to the letter isn’t always the best option, as Sport Reader Tom Maxwell from ESSEX found out when he went to his local LIDL last Friday wear gloves and a mask to prevent the spread of COROBNAVIRUS, only to be CARTED OFF by 12 coppers for a PUBLIC DECENCY breach.

27 STONE Tom speaking EXCLUSIVELY to Daily Sport said “I told the wife I was going to get the shopping and had been in the queue for about 2 hours, when OLD BILL came at me from all angles, I though WTF is going on here.”

Before the incident Tom had been minding his own BUSINESS quietly queuing at the store. Now he’s been BANNED from every LIDL in Europe and been branded a SEX-CASE.

Tom who has been traumatised by the whole incident added “Bloody nice go out to do the OLD WOMAN a favour and get treated like some OLD TOSSER.”

Daily Sport contacted LIDL’s head office for comment but they declined.