Check out our preview and tips for tonight’s Coral Olympic 1st round heats from Hove

Brilliant action at Hove this evening as the opening heats of the Coral Olympic take centre-stage at the track. First held at Wandsworth Stadium in 1947, the competition switched to Charlton Stadium in 1966 before the track close in 1971. The event was resurrected by Hove in 1979 and has remained there ever since. T he contest is held over 515 metres and carries a prize fund of £7,500.

Famous winners of the contest include Westmead Milos, Ballyregan Bob, House Hunter, Droopys Buick, Bruisers Bullet, King Turbo and King Sheeran.

Also taking place on Saturday evening is the opening round of the Brighton Belle competition. First run in 1975 at the track, it is staged over a distance of 515 metres and has been won in recent years by Away Shelly, Ballymac Miscula and Galloping Moon.

6:09: Hove: Diegos Blake (Trap Five)

Plenty to like about recent efforts and this looks a winnable contest in which he is taken to put his best foot forward.

6:28: Hove: Ballyard Hilary (Trap Five)

The first heat of the Brighton Belle. The subject of bullish reports by her trainer in the build-up to this event. This contest looks wide open and she is a tentative pick.

6:43: Hove: Punkrock Banshee (Trap Two)

A smart winner of an A1 last time out and whilst this demands more, she looks well-placed to go well.

6:58: Hove: Southwood Jet (Trap One)

The opening heat of the Coral Olympic features recent Greyhound Derby fifth Southwood jet. He started favourite for that event, but met a whole heap of trouble and if pinging the lids, he is the one they all have to beat.

7:18: Hove: Deanridge Rapid (Trap Two)

Derby semi-finalist who also reached the semi-finals of the Kent Derby. He looks the class act and can show his quality here.

7:36: Hove: Troy Firebird (Trap Six)

Our selection faces Kent Derby winner Kilara Lion, but is taken to come out on top. He posted a nice trial time at the track recently on his return to action and is of interest here.

7:56: Hove: Bockos Doomie (Trap One)

A real talent. Things haven’t really gone to plan for him of late, but his trial time was respectable and he is well-drawn.

8:17: Hove: Darbys Ranger (Trap One)

Shaped with promise last week despite being fourth round the opening bend. He stayed on well to take third and will have learnt plenty from that experience.

8:38: Hove: Newinn Jacko (Trap Four)

Lots to like about his second last time out at the track and the time was good too. This looks a wide-open heat, but he makes the most appeal.

8:54: Hove: Pelacampus (Trap One)

Has won her last two starts in good fashion despite being slow away. She coul do with being sharper from the boxes, but she looks very tough to beat.

9:12: Hove: Miss Brentford (Trap One)

Another heat for the Brighton Belle. He was a good winner of a trial at Hove recently and that augurs well for this assignment.

9:28: Hove: Droopys Loretta (Trap One)

Has a penchant for this track and was very impressive in an A1 last time out. She looks a leading player here in the finale.

NAP: 6:58: Hove: Southwood Jet (Trap One)

Next Best: 7:18: Hove: Deanridge Rapid (Trap Two)