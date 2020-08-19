Indianapolis a punt at 16s in Sky Bet Handicap

In the Sky Bet Handicap at York today (3.45), Indianapolis looks worth a punt at 16/1 now stepped up to 2m for the first time following a fine run last time out.

This James Given trained five-year-old ran very well in last year’s 1m 4f Old Newton Cup at Haydock when staying on well from off the pace to be nearest at the finish and a 3 3/4 lengths fourth of 17 to Kelly’s Dino off a mark of 95.

Indianapolis then showed a good attitude next time up when digging deep to land a competitive class 3 over t1m 4f at Ascot by 1/2 a length off the same rating.

He was then far from disgraced when eight of 16 to Tamreer in a decent class 2 over 1m 4f here before rounding off the campaign with a 1 3/4 lengths success over Spanish Archer at Leicester off a rating of 97.

Indianapolis has had six starts this season and shaped better then the 7 3/4 lengths he was beat in the second of those when fifth of 14 to Scarlet Dragon in the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He held every chance two from home, from an unfavourable high draw, before fading inside the last and was not given a hard time once it was clear he would not be winning.

There was also lots to like about his latest effort at Goodwood over 1m 6f when staying on strongly at the death to be nearest at the finish when a 2 3/4 length third of nine to Hochfeld.

The way he finished off that day suggested he was well worth a crack at this trip and he is able to race off an unchanged mark of 98 in this – just 1lb higher than when last victorious.

On the pick of his form, I think that gives him every chance from a handicapping perspective. With five places on offer, he thus makes plenty of each-way appeal.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Indianapolis (16/1 Unibet – paying 5 places)