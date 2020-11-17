Etikaal handicapped to strike

Etikaal looks to have lot going for him and makes plenty of appeal at 6/1 in the 6f handicap at Newcastle today (7.15).

Trained by Grant Tuer, this six-year-old is a three time winner at the venue. In the last of those victories in December of last year, he ran on strongly from off the pace to score by 1 1/2 lengths in a class 6 over the 6f trip of this off a mark of 64.

Etikaal backed that up with a decent third in a class 5 over course and distance off 69 and has also posted some solid efforts at the track this year.

They include when runner-up off 64 and a keeping on fourth of 14 off the same rating last time out over 7f.

Etikaal is now able to race off 62, 2lb lower than when last successful, and the drop back to 6f holds no fears.

It gives him a big shout from a handicapping perspective in this class 6 – a grade in which Etikaal has a fine strike rate of 40 per cent having won four times and been placed twice in 10 starts.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Etikaal (6/1 BetVictor, Sky Bet)