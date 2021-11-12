In-form Yard’s Option Is Too Hard To Resist

A four horse race and here I am backing a 5/1 shot but at that price how can I possibly resist? Politologue may not be the force we once hoped he would be, but he is still the top rated in this contest (by 1lb after you take the weights in to consideration), and as he goes well fresh and won first time out last season we have no fears on that score.

The yard are going well enough with a 23% strike rate in the last two weeks, and he has also had a wind operation since his last start when fourth in the Melling Chase at Aintree when stepped up to two and a half miles.

Back at his favourite trip and allegedly ready to roll, today could be the best time to catch him and the price is just too good to resist – famous last words.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Politologue 2.20pm Cheltenham 4/1 All bookmakers