Wasserman announce 2 shows in 2 days with Eubank Jr facing Williams in a BRITISH blockbuster plus new GRASSROOTS series

Global sporting POWERHOUSE Wasserman have announced some eagerly awaited SCRAPS over the past few days with Chris Eubank Jr & Liam Williams finally going to settle their BITTER RIVALRY in Cardiff on December 11 and London flyweight prospect Harvey Horn headlining the first of their new grassroots boxing shows ‘The Development Series’ at York Hall next Thursday [Nov 25] against France’s Julien Roeder in a 10 rounder.

Wasserman having teamed up with Sky Sports and BOXXER are giving fight fans an early Christmas present with Eubank Jr v Williams at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff as the pair have been locked in a BITTER battle of words for some time now and come Dec 11 the pair will be able to settle their differences in the RING and finally PROVE who is the best middleweight in BRITAIN!

“Liam Williams has been saying a lot to try to catch my attention and bait me into fighting him,” said Eubank Jr. told Daily Sport Boxing “It’s now got to the point where everyone is asking me to shut him up, and on December 11, I’m going to give the people what they want.

“As I’ve said, I’m only involved in big fights from now on and this is the fight people want to see. They want to see if Williams can back up what he’s been saying – which he won’t. I’m on a mission towards World Titles and Liam Williams is someone I’ve got to go through to get there. I’m looking forward to shutting him up.”

Williams said, “I’m very excited to get the fight made. It’s been coming for a long time. I can’t wait to shut his mouth once and for all. There’s nothing like a big domestic showdown to get the juices flowing. A lot of people have been calling for this fight for a long time. I personally think it’s the biggest all-British fight outside of AJ and Fury.

“I’m really excited and just counting down the days. I’ve not been that impressed with Chris’ recent performances. People are talking about how he’s brought Roy Jones in to improve him but if I’m being totally honest I don’t think he’s improved one bit. A win in this fight and possibly even a stoppage over Eubank and my name is going to be well and truly out there and in the mix for world titles.”

And if this wasn’t enough Wasserman Boxing kick off their ‘The Development Series’ showcasing rising stars and nurturing grassroots talent at London’s world famous York Hall on Nov 25 with a stacked card HEADLINED by Harvey Horn and featuring top heavyweight prospects Matty Harris and Hosea Stewart, who will be making their professional debuts having signed promotional terms with Wasserman Boxing, rising super-bantamweight star ‘Razor’ Alireza Ghadiri 4-0, former Team GB female Flyweight debutant Chloe Watson, Dutch super-middleweight Martin Foru 5-0, 2 KO’s and welterweight amateur standout Saqib Khan.

British Boxing is certainly flourishing right now and the future of the sport has never looked brighter.