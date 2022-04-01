Lyons Filly To Get Back To Winning Ways

With an 80/1 winner last season and just the one favourite and a joint favourite in the last 10 runnings, caution is very much advised. Contarelli Chapel is a bit of an unknown quantity after winning her maiden at Naas before running badly when possibly in season next time out, and she certainly looks the sort to do better at three. Agartha was well placed last season by Joseph O’Brien and won the Group Two Debutante Stakes at The Curragh as well as coming home second in the Group One Moyglare Stakes, but I am on a recovery mission with Sacred Bridge.

The daughter of Bated Breath won her first four at up to Group Three level but looked as if she was over the top in the Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket when only eighth, a long way off the winner despite being sent off the 13/8 favourite. She still holds entries in both the English and the Irish 1000 Guineas and will need to win this to take up either of those engagements, but if she is back to her best, I see no reason why she cannot get back to winning ways.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Sacred Bridge 3.10pm Leopardstown 9/4 most bookmakers