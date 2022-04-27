Park And Ride At Punchestown

I am hoping against hope that all eight stand their ground for the Stayers Hurdle at Punchestown when I cannot resist a little each way bet on my old pal Paisley Park.

He ran a gallant race when third in the Cheltenham equivalent, closing all the way to the line, and with no Flooring Porter here, he has to have a rock solid chance. 6/1 looks generous enough to suggest even a place will make a small profit, and although he is a bit of a character with a mind of his own, there is no doubting he still retains all his old ability – when he sees fit to use it, that is.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Paisley Park 5.25pm Punchestown 7/1 Bet365 and Boylesports