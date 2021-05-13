Matthew Flinders a strong fancy in Hambleton

On the back of a highly promising return to action, Matthew Flinders is a strong fancy at 5/1 to land the spoils in the 1m Hambleton Handicap on today’s card at York (2.40)

This Ed Walker trained four-year-old progressed throughout last season when winning twice. In the last of those successes over this trip at Doncaster he came from off he pace and ran on strongly to account for Magical Morning by just over a length off a mark of 92.

Matthew Flinders then found 1m 2f beyond him on his final start of the campaign here when making good headway on the outside before weakening inside the final furlong to finish a 7 1/2 length eight of 13 to Ilaraab in a hot class 2 affair off 97.

He left the impression that he was the type that would improve further and that view was confirmed when he finished third of 16 to Nugget in last month’s Spring Cup at Newbury.

After being steadied at the start and held-up, Matthew Flinders stayed on nicely to be beaten just 1 1/2 lengths – doing best of those that came from off the pace.

As the winner, to whom he was conceding 5lb, has since finished a fine neck second in the Thirsk Hunt Cup off 97 when arguably unlucky it gives the form a solid look and suggest a 2lb rise for the selection is more than fair.

Indeed, I feel that Matthew Flinders could make up into a pattern performer this year – so a revised rating of 99 should not be beyond him if that does prove to be the case.

Hence, he looks very much the one to be on here in my book.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Matthew Flinders (5/1 bet365 – BOG)