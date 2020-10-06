Inchicore looks well-in on handicap debut

Inchicore looks potentially well-in on handicap debut and makes plenty of appeal at 4/1 in the 1.45 at Leicester today.

Trained by Alan King, this three-year-old filly has shaped with plenty of promise in both her starts. In the first of those over 1m 2f at Newbury she finished a not knocked about 4 3/4 length fourth of eight to Gold Wand.

The winner has gone on to land a Listed contest and finished fifth in a Group 2 last time out off an official rating of 106, whilst the runner-up Portrush scored next time up to be rated 84.

Inchicore backed that up with a solid keeping on 5 3/4 length fourth of 14 to Tyson Fury over the 1m 4f trip of this at Doncaster. The runner-up Postileo won a class 4 handicap last time out off 78.

Zeeband, who came third and finished just two lengths in front of the selection, has since won two class 3 handicaps off 75 and 80 to now be rated 85.

The form of both those races look strong and suggests an opening mark of just 72 for Inchicore is lenient in this class 4 affair.

He also appeals as the type to come into his own now going down the handicap route and gets the services of Oisin Murphy in the saddle for the first time.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Inchicore (4/1 Betfair, BetVictor, Paddy Power)