Farmer left fuming after his new Sheep Dog BANGED his prize winning sheep……

Farmer Ivor Ewing told Daily Sport “The bloody dog is SEX MAD and has tried SHAGGING everything from my prize EWE to BUMMING one of my goats.”

Ivor from North Wales has now had to let the dog go to live with relatives in Hampshire after getting car loads of PERVERTS turning up to watch young Boyo’s antics.

Yet another example of things EWE just couldn’t make up.