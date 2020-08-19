Keep Busy a bet in fillies’ sprint handicap

Keep Busy has form in the book which suggest she is worth a bet at 9/2 in the Sky Bet Fillies’ Sprint Handicap at York today (4.20).

This John Quinn trained three-year-old had a terrific juvenile campaign when winning four times. In the last of those successes, she showed a game attitude to prevail by 3/4 of a length from Bavaria Baby in a Listed contest at Chantilly.

Keep Busy also posted some solid efforts in defeat, finishing fifth of 28 to Under The Stars in a valuable stakes race at Newmarket and fourth of 16 to Mild Illusion in a Listed contest at the same venue when beaten just over two lengths.

She has had three starts this season, shaping as if needing the first of those when fading late on to finish a 5 1/4 length fifth of 13 to Dubai Station in a Group 3 at Newcastle..

Keep Busy then really well at Sandown when a keeping on 3 1/2 length runner-up to Lazuli in a Listed contest at Sandown off an official rating of 96.

The winner is an exciting prospect and the third and fourth home, from whom Keep Busy pulled well clear, were both rated 104 going into the race.

That gives the form a solid look and Keep Busy backed that up with a fine 3 1/2 length second of 21 to handicap blot Art Power over 5f in a very competitive class 2 at Royal Ascot.

Although not match for the easy winner, who was conceding him 4lb, Keep Busy stuck to the task well and Tim Easterby’s charge has since gone on to easily a Group 3 in Ireland and and is currently second favourite for the Group 1 Nunthorpe Stakes here on Friday.

That gives the form a strong look in relation to this less competitive class 2 and Keep Busy comes into it having returned to winning ways when beating El Astronaute by a neck in a conditions’ contest at Hamilton.

She has been raised 4lb for that to a rating of 101, but I don’t think that is beyond her in what doesn’t look the strongest of races for the grade.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Keep Busy (9/2 Unibet)