Into The Zone an each-way play at 33/1

The lightly-raced Into The Zone has one piece of form to to his name which suggests he is worth an each-way wager at 33/1 on debut for Mick Easterby in the 3.45 at Redcar today.

That came on his second start over 1m at Chelmsford back in December 2018 when in the care of Simon Crisford and finishing a keeping on 3 1/2 length fourth of 12 to Mister Chiang.

The winner has scored three times sibce and ran off 84 in a class 2 at yprk when last seen in action, whilst Holy Kingdom – who finished 3/4 of a length behind the selection if fifth – has also won three times with the lats of those successes coming in a class 3 at Newmarket off 92.

Star Catcher, who came sixth, has won five of her six susequent starts – including three Group 1s – to be rated 115.

Into The Zone was subsequently well-beaten in two starts last year over 1m 2f at Windsor and 1m 4f at Southwell.

He now drops back down to a mile and is able to race in this class 5 affair off 68.

That would make him a pleyer at the weights judged on his run at Chelmsford, for all that the form cannot be taken totally at face value.

The shrewd Easterby has also well with similar types in the past, so at the odds on offer I think that Into The Zone is worth an interest with four places on offer with Coral and Ladbrokes..

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Into The Zone (33/1 Coral, Ladbrokes – BOG, paying 4 places)