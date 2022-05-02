Irish Raider Looks Primed For Success

Despite a couple of quiet days this is the time of the flat season when everything really starts to step up a gear, the first two Classics are out of the way and all eyes will be on the build up to Epsom for the Derby and the Oaks. The majority of the British racing press will be heading to Chester this afternoon where we have some top-class racing, though do remember the tightness of the track where the draw can make or break any horse’s chances. Starting with the Cheshire Oaks at 2.40pm, if any of these are on target for a date with destiny, then Joseph O’Brien’s Above The Curve looks the most likely. A beautiful daughter of American Pharoah out of a daughter of Galileo, she was third on her only run last year but impressed on her return at Leopardstown when taking her maiden despite wandering about once she hit the front, and with more improvement pretty much assured, she could well follow up this afternoon, though both Hello Jumeirah and Night Battle will let her know she has been in a race.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Above The Curve 2.40pm Chester 7/4 William Hill, Coral, and Ladbrokes