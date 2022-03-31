Is There A Doctor In The House?

Of the last 10 runnings of this race, two have gone to Dermot Weld, four to Aidan O’Brien, and the last two have headed the way of Jim Bolger, who won this last year with Poetic Flare, and he went on to win the English 2000 Guineas and the St James’s Palace Stakes, as well as placing in numerous other Group One events. Mctique represents the Bolger yard this year, but he needs to step up on what we have seen so far which includes a head win over a furlong further in a maiden and a sixth to Luxembourg in the Futurity Stakes at Doncaster.

Using juvenile form to assess races the following season is always a risk business, but Dr Zempf has produced enough on the track to get the vote for now. Second to Ebro River in the Phoenix Stakes here in August and beaten less than three lengths when eighth to Perfect Power in the Middle Park Stakes after pulling too hard, if he has trained on, then he has the form in the book to take this barring exceptional improvement from any of his rivals.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Dr Zempf Leopardstown 2.35pm 13/8 Paddy Power, William Hill, Betfair, and Bet Victor