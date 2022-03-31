Yahoo Buckaroo For Joseph O’Brien

Whoever wins this will no doubt leapfrog a few rivals in the antepost market for the Epsom Derby, but I remember Bolshoi Ballet being talked about as the next big thing after taking this last year, and although he did win in New York later in the season, he was firmly put in his place in Surrey and was never the horse the hype suggested from the Ballydoyle marketing machine.

If there is a star in this line-up he has certainly kept it pretty well hidden so far, with Buckaroo the highest rated after a maiden win at Galway and a solid fourth to El Bodegon in the Criterium De Saint-Cloud last October. I am thinking that is by far the best form on offer and although the going seems likely to be quicker here, he ran well in the Champion Juvenile Stakes here despite no luck in running, and that was on good ground.

Although I doubt he is a Derby winner in waiting, I do think he is by far the best horse here, though I will also be keeping a watching brief on Vina Sena who is a bit of a dark horse after one run and one win on the all-weather at Dundalk.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Buckaroo 3.45pm Leopardstown 7/2 Paddy Power, Betfair, Bet Victor and Paris Match