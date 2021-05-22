It all adds up to Additional in Newmarket sprint

Having shaped nicely on return to action in a race which has worked out well, I am very sweet on the chances of Additional at 100/30 in the 5f handicap on today’s card at Newmarket (2.00).

That run came in a class two contest over 6f at this venue where the Martyn Meade trained four-year-old finished a two length fourth of 11 to Count Otto off a mark of 89.

After racing keenly, Additional was ridden to take up the running a furlong from home. He then tired late on, losing second in the last 100 yards before dropping a further two places close to home.

Chil Chil and Concierge, who finished third and fourth respectively, have both won since as has the eight home Dazzling Dan.

That gives the form a strong look in relation to this same grade affair and Additional is able to race in it off 1lb lower.

A revised rating of 88 looks very exploitable in my eyes as he ran a fine race in this grade at Ascot back in October when third off 3lb higher.

Additional also looks sure to come on for his first start of the campaign and the way in which he raced suggested the drop down to the minimum trip would be in his favour.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Additional (100/30 BetVictor – BOG)