Jawwaal weighted to deliver at Donny

One of the sprint handicappers I put up to follow was Jawwaal, and I think he looks decent value to make a winning return to action in the 12.45 at Doncaster today.

This five-year-old landed back-to-back contests at Lingfield and Kempton in May 2018 when in the care of John Gosden. The latter came off an official rating of 89.

He went on to round off the campaignh with a solid third to Lush Life at Ascot off 85, after which he was gelded and joined to Michael Dods’ stable.

Although Jawwaal failed to get his head in front for his new handler last year, he did run well on several occasions in some competituve affairs.

His best run cme over 6f at York in a class 2 when caught close home and finishing a 1/2 length third of 15 to stable companinion Dakota Gold off a mark of 88.

The form of that race looks strong with Dakota Gold going on to win four of his nhext five races – including at Listed level – and the fourth home Golden Apollo landing the Ayr Silver Cup on his final start of the campaign.

It makes Jawwaal look a well-handicapped sort off his current rating of 85 in this class 4 and he has run well to placed in both his starts at this venue and also gone well fresh in the past.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Jawwaal (7/1 bet365- BOG)