Jockey Attendance Points To A Big Run

I noted that Godolphin (Saeed bin Suroor) have a once raced winning gelding entered in the Dante Stakes at York with Danny Tudhope in the saddle, yet stable jockey William Buick heads off to Newmarket this evening instead where he will be on board the unraced Warren Point in the 7.10pm, and I am hoping that is a huge hint about his chances here.

A son of Dubawi out of French winner Gaterie, he is bred in the purple and should be more than capable of winning races, though he will need to know his trade with some pretty decent sorts in opposition here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Warren Point 7.10pm Newmarket 5/4 Bet365