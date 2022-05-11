Midweek 5 Minutes with Badassbeauty

Today we chat to Mature Sport Babe Badassbeauty and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ and our delightful readers.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Badarsebeauty as I’ve got a bad ass attitude and a sexy peachy arse

Q2. Where are you from? London

Q3. Age? 43



Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I have seven tattoos and many more to come I think Tattoos is really hot on men and women

Q5. Any piercings? I have my nose pierced my ears pierced and my nipple do you think I should get more if so where??

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? Me and my work wife.. Jordan Kaye Jacks .. started our own group on Adultwork called Secret Intentions where we support other women in the industry on web cam cum check us out!!



Q7. How long have you been in the business? 6/7 months I started with ITP Model group who are really supportive then I went into web cam with Jordan Kaye Jacks on Adultwork

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Secret Intentions has lots of great projects this year collaborating with Xtreme Play Pen Calenders Posters Touring so much to watch out for!!

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Secret Intentions has lots of great projects this year collaborating with Pure Fascino and ITP and Xtreme Play Pen



Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? Depends on mood I like to listen to R&B Drum&Base

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Gym and anything active

Q12. Are you into video games? No but I love the arcade does that count!

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I love Tennis Serena Williams

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Goodfellows

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Pie and Mash not forgetting the Liquor.. I’m a chocoholic too



Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? I don’t drink … I am addicted to RedBull

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My work wife Jordan Kaye Jacks she is amazingly beautiful and kind and driven in this industry

Q18. Measurements? Size 8 5ft4 and 32B BOOBS



Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? On a train I love public places

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? The trick is to make love to me while f**king me

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Bent over hard and slow



Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I can do the splits at my age that’s unusual right

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Badarsebeauty on Adultwork, Insta, Twitter & OnlyFans