The Eagle Has Landed

I don’t often rush off to back something in a Class Six handicap on the all-weather but I do feel that Amanda Perrett’s Eagle One has a solid chance of a further success in the 8.25pm at Chelmsford this evening over two miles.

Better still, we have a penalty carrying recent winner to boost our odds (fingers crossed), but with the yard in good form lately, I still fancy our chances. After running on well to score by a neck over two furlongs shorter here in June, he ran next on the turf at Salisbury carrying 2lb more where once again he ran on strongly over the fourteen furlongs, this time going under by a neck instead.

Another pound seems fair enough from the handicapper, and with first timer blinkers, a return to the all-weather, and an added quarter of a mile, he has an outstanding chance, but may even be an each way price or near to it in this competitive looking field.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Eagle One 8.25pm Chelmsford 7/2 Bet365