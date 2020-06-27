Britain poised for return of PEEP SHOWS as adult industry goes social distanced

SATURDAY SPORT – WORLD EXCLUSIVE

The ever popular PEEP SHOW once a familiar site in London’s SOHO is set to return across the UK as the benchmark of the ADULT INUSTRY. The humble peep show was actually the first socially distanced business in the WORLD and is fully compliant with all the anti-COVID19 legislation.

Unlike the LAP DANCING clubs of today PUNTERS once sat in isolation in a booth with a partition with a peep hole keeping the STRIPPER and the customer totally apart at all times, the ORIGINAL social distancing was actually pioneered by the SEX INDUSTRY.

One adult industry historian Professor Pullitt told DAILY SPORT “This is a perfect opportunity for the girls to be able to get back to work and for customers to start enjoying themselves once again.”

Even an online PETITION has been started demanding that councils across BRITAIN allow such venue to open to help the nations SANITY.