Just The Man the standout bet at Bath

Just The Man wasn’t seen to best effect last time out, but having been eased further in the weights looks worth a wager in the 1m 2f handicap at Bath today (4.40) now dropped back down in trip.

This Clive Cox trained four-year-old did progressed through last season when winning three times. the last of those successes came in a class 3 at Lingfield where he scored by a length off 89.

Just The Man got put up to 92 for that and has failed to trouble the judge in three subsequent outings.

However, there was lots to like about his second run of this season over 1m 2f at Kempton when sixth of 12 to Tribal Craft off 90.

After being held-up and given plenty to do, Just The Man was making headway two from home between horses but got hampered.

He the kept on nicely to be nearest at the finish and beaten 3 1/2 lengths without being unduly knocked about.

It was good run given how the race panned out and he raced far too keenly last time out in a class 3 at Ascot when racing on the heels of the leaders before weakening two from home to finish sixth of 10 to Look Closely.

Just The Man has since been dropped another 2lb and is now able to race off 85 – 4lbs lower than when last victorious – so that gives him a big shout from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form.

William Cox also takes off a handy 3lb with his claim and this is also a less competitive class 3 in my eyes. The return to 1m 2f, over which he has won twice and been placed twice in six starts, is also an obvious plus.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Just The Man (5/1 Unibet – BOG)