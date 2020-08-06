A 600lb German HOOKER as been arrested on suspicion of squashing a PUNTER to death after the body was found at a Hamburg KNOCKING SHOP.

The unnamed PUNTER in his 40’s was found SQUASHED at the Pleasure Palace where 600lb HOOKER Maggie Flattenham works.

Maggie is reported to be SHIOCKED by here arrest and claims she know nothing of the death of the punter at her BROTHEL.

German police declined to comment on an ongoing case, but told Daily Sport off the record that they are working FLAT OUT on solving the mysterious death.