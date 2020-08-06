Staxton weighted to strike in David Chapman Memorial

Having slipped to a career-low mark, Staxton looks worth siding with in the 6f David Chapman Memorial Handicap at Ripon today (1.15).

This Tim Easterby trained five-year-old notched his sole success last season in a class 2 at Newcastle when scoring by 1 1/2 lengths off a mark of 95.

The Ontoawinner syndicate owned gelding backed that up with a solid third of 13 to Air Raid in the class 2 Scottish Stewards’ Cup off 100 and also ran well when fifth of 17 to Dakota Gold in the Great St Wilfrid at Ripon off 99.

Staxton was also far from disgraced when a 3 1/4 length 10th of 24 to Angel Alexander in the Ayr Gold Cup off 98.

He is now able to race off a reduced rating of 84 having quickly been dropped 9lb following three runs this season.

It makes Staxton a huge player at the weights on the pick of his form and too well-treated to ignore in this class 3 affair.

He also shaped as if coming to the boil last time out at Newcastle when a 3 3/4 length sixth of 11 to Aljari when leading at the furlong marker before weakening late on, and should now be fully tuned to do himself justice.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Staxton (11/2 bet365, Betfred, Unibet – BOG)