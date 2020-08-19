Top Tips for the Midweek action at Doncaster

There is plenty of competitive Graded action for punters to get their teeth stuck into on Wednesday with a 12-race card at Doncaster. The meeting is of course adhering to strict social distancing guidelines and will be held behind closed doors.

However, you can watch both meetings through live streaming the action on your chosen device such as a laptop or phone. You can do this via a number of bookmaker apps which give you the opportunity to watch all of the action literally at your fingertips. You don’t even have to have a bet as with the new Watch & Bet initiative, all you need to do is login to your bookmaker account and you can watch every race for free.

We’ve previewed the action with our best bets to hopefully provide some fillip to your midweek entertainment. Tomorrow’s action focused on graded racing [Wednesday August 19]. This essentially means that all of the dogs running at the tracks are trained at Doncaster and run at the track most weeks. The highest graded race is an A1 and this goes all the way down to a B5 which is one of the lowest form of action. If successful in an A1 event, you may take the step up in grade and compete in Open Racing, which is the highest quality of greyhound racing.

We enjoyed three four winners from eight selections, a creditable 50% strike-rate with last week’s tips which included 11/10, 15/8 and 3/1 winning tips. We’re hungry for more success this time around and are looking to be quick out of the traps with a number of fancies at the meeting. We’ve also picked out our two best bets of the evening which are our most confident selections, these are called the NAP and Next Best.

6:09: Doncaster: Bringitonbuddy (Trap One)

A cracking opener in which this daughter of Fizzypop Buddy looks of interest. She ran a series of creditable races in defeat before deservedly getting her head in front last week and with that win coming in a good time, she can follow up here.

6:28: Doncaster: Fagans Sapphire (Trap Four)

A trappy event in which Fagans sapphire can maybe build on the efforts of her penultimate start. She finished a good third on that occasion and can be forgiven when struggling last time out.

6:58: Doncaster: Keady Rocket (Trap Six)

A confident selection. The son of Droopys Cain was an easy winner of a B3 last month and has shaped with promise in three runs in this grade, particularly on his latest start when meeting trouble in running. His times are consistent and this looks a big opportunity to get back to winning ways.

7:18: Doncaster: Drumcrow Nessa (Trap One)

Things finally went her way last time when narrowly capturing a B5 by a short-head. She gave punters a deserved success on that occasion and now she has got her head in front, she can win again.

7:56: Doncaster: Bellagio Blossom (Trap One)

Was surprisingly ineffective last time out having looked smart on her two previous starts. She was clearly not at her best there and is given another chance here.

8:17: Doncaster: Free Inside (Trap Five)

A fine second on his latest start, that looks solid form and she can serve it up to his rivals. The draw looks fine, she has the best racing time in the field and she should go close here.

8:54: Doncaster: Ballymac Len (Trap Two)

An absolute belter of a race and Ballymac Len can prevail. He was a smart winner last time out, getting the better of a progressive dog. There is clearly still more to come from his son of Ballymac Best and whilst he takes on some interesting rivals, the draw in trap two should not inconvenience him and he is of strong interest.

9:12: Doncaster: Dunham King (Trap Six)

This looks a huge opportunity for “The King”. He was a heartbreaking second on his latest start when thundering home late to only be beaten by a head. He is sensational form and with market rival Fantasy Tom having questions to answer, this looks a good opportunity.

9:28: Doncaster: Bloos Bon Cherie (Trap Three)

This daughter of Lenson Panda has let us down on a couple of occasions of late, but she has had excuses with things not going her way. She had still been posting good times however and with that in mind she deserves our support once again.

NAP(Best bet of the evening): 9:12: Dunham King

Next Best (Second best bet of the evening): 6:58: Keady Rocket