Put The Kettle On At Ripon

Ripon put on perhaps the best and most challenging card this afternoon but I am hopeful we will see another big run from the William Haggas trained Kettle Hill who ran a blinder on his return from a three month plus absence when a head second to Garden Oasis at York in late July, and he can make the most of another month off with victory here.

Slowly away that day under Tom Marquand, he was always fighting a losing battle and did well to get as close as he did to the winner (who was receiving 5lb), and as that was his fifth start, there may well be even more to come. He only has 1lb more form the handicapper now, and although this is a rise in class, it doesn’t look the strongest field ever assembled for a Class Two, and I am hoping he can get away on level terms, which may be all he needs for win number three in his brief career.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Kettle Hill 3.40pm Ripon 5/2 Bet365