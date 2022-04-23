Morty-Fied After A Late Non-Runner

Wetherby’s card does look pretty tough to be fair and I have had to quickly change plans at the last minute having found out we had a non -runner. I have quickly reviewed the other races and decided that it might be worth having a little on Morty in the 5.10pm, as an each way alternative. The winner of his last two starts last season at Wolverhampton and Lingfield, he was sent off a 20/1 chase in a letter race when outclassed at Pontefract, but dropped in to this more appropriate company he ought to hit the places at the very least.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Win Morty 5.10pm Wetherby 6/1 Bet365