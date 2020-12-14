Krujers Girl the standout punt at Plumpton

Having shaped with promise on debut over the larger obstacles and been eased in the weights, Krujers Girl makes plenty of appeal at 15/2 in the extended 2m 3f novices’ handicap chase at Plumpton today (2.58).

This eight-year-old mare ran well in her final two starts over hurdles in Ireland when fourth on both occasions in big field handicaps off marks of 88 and 87.

After just one outing for David Dunne, she then started life off with Johnny Farrelly on an official rating of 95 and failed to cut any ice in her first two starts for her new handler.

However, there was much more to like about Krujers Girl first start over fences at Leicester last month when fourth of 11 to Rose Of Aghaboe off 87 in a class 5.

After taking a keen hold and racing in mi-division she made good headway at the 13th to hold every chance two from home.

Krujers Girl then weakened approaching the last to be beaten 12 lengths, but still finished 26 lengths in front of the fourth home.

Agent Valdez, who finished just over four lengths ahead of her in third, went on to score next time up by 28 lengths and was sent off the 4/1 favourite when fifth in a competitive class 3 affair at Cheltenham last Friday.

That gives the form a decent look in relation to this same grade class 5 contest and Krujers Girl is able to race in it off 2lb lower (85).

It makes her look well-weighted if building on it and the cheekpieces now go one for the first time. Mitch Batsyan also take off a handy 3lb with his claim and Krujers Girl hails from a yard that has been in good form of late.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Krujers Girl (15/2 Unibet – BOG))