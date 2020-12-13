Man SLUNG off flight for opening emergency chute in the PLANE

A passenger on a flight from the UK to Tenerife has been removed from the flight after a substantial delay and a change of plane, caused by him opening the EMERGENCY CHUTE inside the place just before take off.

STUNNED passengers took to social media complaining about the incident which delayed the flight by 4 hours on Friday morning.

The man who activated the CHUTE wanted to remain nameless but did speak EXCLUSIVELY to Daily Sport saying “In my defence, the stewardess said please familiarize yourself with the safety features of the AIRCRAFT, which I did.”

Passenger X has since been BANNED from all flights and is awaiting a court appearance regarding the incident.

A STUDENT group also on the same flight said “It was a good laugh and don’t know why they are complaining at least he was wearing a MASK and was socially distancing when he activated the CHUTE”

The airline has since said that the delay, replacing the shoot and change of plane has COST them over £60,000.