Rectory Road weighted to deliver under Kingscote

In the 1m handicap at Kempton today (6.00), Rectory Road looks to have plenty going for him and rates the best best on the card.

This four-year-old scored twice at this venue last year when trained by Andrew Balding. He also ran well over course and distance when a 2 3/4 length fourth of 10 to Kasbaan in a class 4 off 85 and third of eight to Alrajaa in a class 2 off 84.

Rectory Road then joined Ron Harris and got off the mark at the sixth time of asking for his new handler back in August when landing a class 4 at Sandown by a neck off 72.

He got put up to 77 for that and failed to trouble the judge in his next four outings. However, he comes into this on the back of an improved effort at Wolverhampton when a fast finishing third of 10 to Harlow in a class 5 when beaten just over a length.

Rectory Road has surprisingly been dropped another 1lb for that fine effort and is now able to race in this class 5 off 73 – just 1lb higher than when last successful.

It gives him major claims from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form in a grade in which he has won twice and been placed on two occasions in four starts.

Richard Kingscote, who was in the plate last time out, has also won once and been placed one in two starts on him.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Rectory Road (4/1 generally available – use BOG firms)