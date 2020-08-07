Krystallite weighted to strike at Wolves

Having slipped to a career-low mark, Krystallite looks decent value at 11/1 to get back to winning ways in the 6f handicap at Wolverhampton today (5.50).

This Scott Dixon trained seven-year-old mare has a fine record over course and distance having won four times and been placed on six occasions in 21 starts.

In the last of those successes back in June 2018 she made all in this grade – class 6 – and stayed on strongly to win unchallenged by four lengths off a mark of 58.

Krystallite went on to finish a fine head second over course and distance off 64 and also ran well here back in March when a 3 1/2 length third of 10 to Solar Park off 60.

She is now able to race off just 53 having been dropped another 3lb since shaping quite nicely here last time out when fourth to Camachess on her second start back from a break.

It gives Krystallite major claims from a handicapping perspective and with those two spins under her belt she should now be ready to do herself justice.

Krystallite is also drawn on the inside of the two market leaders and has enough tactical speed to clear that pair and hopefully play catch me if you can.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Krystallite (11/1 888sport)