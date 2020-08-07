Production a punt now eased in grade

Now dropped into class 5 company for the first time and stepped back up in trip, Production makes plenty of appeal at 9/1 in the 1m handicap at Sandown today (2.55).

This four-year-old won twice when in the care of Richard Hannon with the last of those successes coming in a class 4 over 1m 2f at Redcar 14 months ago where he stayed on well to go clear before being eased down to beat Highwaygrey by 1 3/4 lengths off a mark 76.

Production got put up 5lb for that and ran well of his revised rating of 81 when a 4 1/2 length fourth of nine to Marronier in a class 4 at this venue over the same trip.

He is now able to race off a reduced rating of 74, 2lb lower than when last victorious and a career-low having initially been given an opening handicap mark of 85.

It makes Production a big player at the weights and he comes into this having shaped nicely in three starts this season for Ed Walker over 7f on each occasion.

The last of those came in a class 2 where he kept on to finish a 2 3/4 length fifth of 15 to Karibana and this is far less competitive and represents the easiest task Production has faced since going down the handicap route.

This stiff mile should also really play to his strengths and Production also now gets fitted with the cheekpieces for the first time.

With the yard in good form, he thus looks to have lots going for him here.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Production (9/1 bet365 – BOG)