Windsor Cross worth a cheeky wager at Lingfield

Off a career-low mark, Windsor Cross looks worth siding with in the 11.45 at Lingfield today now refitted with the cheekpieces.

This Richard Fahey trained five-year-old ws last successful in a class 4 at Ripon in August 2018 when scoring off 75.

He also ran well last year when fourth of 12 to Tiercel at Newcastle in the same grade off 80 and when third at Yarmouth in another class 4 off 79.

Windsor Cross is now able to race off just 65 in this class 5 affair and comes into the race having shaped well last time out at Chelmsford following a break when fourth of 16 to Lucky Turn.

It gives him major claims from a handicapping perspective and the cheekpieces, which he wore when last victorious, now go back on for just the second time since then.

With Conor Murtagh also taking off 4lb with his claim, and the stable in form, Winsdor Cross looks to have lots going for him in this

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Windsor Cross (9/2 generally available – use BOG firms)