La Rav a 16/1 each-way play at Newcastle

I thought La Rav shaped with some promise last time out on return to action, so having been eased further in the weights he looks worth and each-way wager at 16/1 in the 1m handicap at Newcastle today (6.30).

This six-year-old landed a class 4 handicap at Newbury off a mark of 85 and went on to be finish a solid third in a class 3 at Chelmsford off 93 in 2017 when in the care of Luca Cumani.

His form then tailed off and he failed to get his head in front in six starts last year after moving to join Mick Easterby in August following 325 days on the sidelines.

After being well-beaten in his first two starts for his new handler on the turf at Thirsk and Ayr when sent off 25/1 and 50/1 respectively, La Rav put in a much improved effort when attracting support (sent off 7/1) and finishing a solid 3 1/4 length second of 14 to Home Before Dusk in a class 5 over this course and distance

He then shaped better than the bare result suggest, again over CD but this time in a class 4, when a 3/4 length fourth of 14 to My Target.

La Rav raced a bit too keenly in the early stages, but travelled powerfully for much of the contest before keeping on well at the death.

He went on to round off the campaign with a fine 3 3/4 length second of 14 to Valley Of Fire in a class 5 over 7f here off 75 when getting no luck in-running.

La Rav was then on the sidlines for 271 days before finishing a five length fifth of seven to Araifjan over 7f at Wolverhampton at the start of this month off the same rating.

He drifted fro 8/1 to 20/1 that day and ran accordingly – racing wide at the rear and never getting competitive under a kid glove ride.

La Rav looks sure to come on for that and having been dropped 2lb is now able to race off a career-low rating of 73.

It gives him every chance from a handicapping perspective in this class 4, a grade in which he has won twice from five starts.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way La Rav (16/1 generally available – use BOG firms paying 4 places)